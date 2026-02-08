Umahi Urges S’East Region To Support Tinubu Administration

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has called on the people of the South-East region to give full support to President Bola Tinubu’s administration, insisting that the zone is receiving increased federal attention in infrastructure development and other critical sectors.

Umahi made the assertion at his residence in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, while receiving stakeholders from Ezeagu community, led by Senator Julius Ucha, who paid him a thank-you visit.

He said that the current administration has created opportunities for better inclusion of the region in national development.

“Ndigbo should not play sentiment in supporting President Bola Tinubu in 2027. By the grace of God, he will win his second tenure.”

The Minister noted that while the region may not be leading in infrastructure development, it has moved significantly from years of neglect.

“The share we are getting from the present administration is huge. We may not be the first, but we are not the last. In the past, we were the last; we were forgotten,” he said.

Umahi emphasized that supporting both President Tinubu and South-East governors aligns with the region’s long-term interests.

Highlighting the broader economic outlook, the Minister said Nigeria was gaining global recognition for economic growth, with international institutions like the World Bank pointing to the country as an example of rapid development.

On the issue of sit-at-home actions in parts of the South-East, Umahi expressed dismay that it has negatively affected the people of the zone.

“The Biafra we are looking for is President Bola Tinubu because the issue was marginalization. All those things we did not get before, we are getting now.”

Umahi highlighted that meaningful development, rather than agitation, remains the pathway to integration and progress for the region.

On governance and infrastructure, the Minister praised the federal government’s commitment to continuity, stressing that ongoing projects inherited from previous administrations have been sustained.

Earlier in a remark, Senator Julius Ucha commended the Minister for facilitating key road projects that are already impacting his community and others positively.

“It’s a difficult thing to construct roads, but we are eternally grateful to you for your love for us.”

Ucha recalled his previous request for the construction of the Ezillo-Ezeagu road when Umahi was Governor of Ebonyi State, stating that the project has been awarded and is speedily progressing.

The senator equally mentioned the Enugu-Ozara-Nkanu-Agbani-Nkomoru-Isu Road via Ojiegbe, which has also been awarded.

“We are eternally grateful to you for these consecutive roads. Without those two roads, it would be difficult for us to move.”

Senator Ucha reiterated that road construction remains one of the most demanding responsibilities of government.