Umahi To Uzodimma: You Merited Your Re-Election

The Minister of Works and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Senator Dave Umahi has congratulated Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on his re-election during the last Saturday election.

Umahi in a congratulatory message he personally signed, noted that Uzodimma merited his re-election which he worked assiduously for.

He stated that the Imo State Governor worked meritoriously to earn the confidence and support of his people which they demonstrated by voting for him overwhelmingly so that the cause of development in Imo State can be taken to the new level.

“I am exceedingly glad to felicitate with my dear brother, *His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma Governor of Imo State on his landslide victory at the 11th November 2023 Imo State Governorship poll.

“Your Excellency’s re-election is a testimony of God’s abiding grace upon you and a public acknowledgement of your endearing leadership and developmental milestones as Governor of Imo State.

“You have worked meritoriously to earn the confidence and support of your people and this they have demonstrated by voting for you overwhelmingly so that the cause of development in Imo State can be taken to a new level.

“ I thank the good people of Imo State for their wise decision to vote for APC and thus deepen their support for the Renewed Hope administration of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Sen. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I am pretty sure that this decision will bring more glad tidings of great joy to the good people of Imo State.

“I wish my dear brother, His Excellency, Sen. Hope Odidika Uzodimma, CON and the good people of Imo State the best opportunities for more productive and rewarding moments in their renewed social contract for service delivery to Imo State.

“Please Your Excellency, accept always the assurances of the esteemed regards and best wishes of my family, the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works”, he stated.