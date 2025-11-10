Umahi To Soludo: Your Victory Need To Do More For Anambra People

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, has congratulated the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, for his reelection as governor of the state in last week’s governorship poll.

The Anambra State governor, on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), last Saturday, defeated other political parties’ candidates in the governorship election.

Umahi, in his congratulatory message, however, charged Governor Soludo to use his victory and do more for the people of Anambra State.

He also quipped that the victory of the governor was anchored on his progressive leadership style.

In his message, he personally signed, the Minister said, “I heartily felicitate with the Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR, on his election to a further term of office as Governor of Anambra State.

“Your Excellency, your resounding victory on the polls of the 8th day of November 2025, underpins the implicit confidence of the good people of Anambra State in your progressive leadership.

This renewed social contract is a mandate for you to continue to advance the cause of development that is anchored on transparency and accountability.

“You have done very well in changing the developmental trajectory of Anambra State. The newly emerging indices of economic growth and development in Anambra State are pointers that demonstrate your commitment to the progress and prosperity of Anambra State.

“I commend your standards of magnanimity and sense of humility in victory, and I urge you not to relent in delivering inclusive leadership and championing progressive policies that will place the State on the list of the strongest economies of Nigeria’s sub-nationals. I trust you can do it.”