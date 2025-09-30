Umahi To PENGASSAN: Shun Strike, Prioritise Nat’l Interest

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has appealed to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to prioritise national interest in its dispute with the Dangote Group, warning that any planned strike could hurt Nigeria’s fragile economic recovery.

Umahi made the appeal on Monday during an inspection tour of Sections I and II of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway in Lagos, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Orji Uchenna Orji.

He stressed that any industrial action at this time would derail the progress the nation is beginning to record, urging the union to embrace dialogue rather than confrontation.

The Minister also dismissed as “fraudulent” claims by Stella Okengwu, Chief Executive Officer of Winhome, that she invested $250 million in a parcel of land affected by the highway construction.

Umahi described her allegations as a scam, giving her a seven-day ultimatum to provide proof of investment or face investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“She must show evidence that she purchased the land in 2022 for ₦50 million and obtained development approval, not to talk of investing $250 million. If she fails, she should be ready to account for the alleged funds or face anti-graft agencies,” Umahi said.

He noted that civil society groups that initially supported Okengwu’s protests have since withdrawn, describing her claims as unfounded and misleading.

Umahi explained that the inspection was part of a periodic evaluation of federal road projects nationwide and to assess additional works being carried out by Hitech Construction Company Limited, the project’s contractor.

His entourage included public affairs analyst Segun Sowunmi; the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Adeyemi Adebomehin; senior directors of the Ministry; and representatives of civil society organisations.

Umahi said the inclusion of figures across party lines and civil society was deliberate, to provide independent assessments of the project’s quality and pace.

He commended Hitech Construction for its commitment to national development, noting that the firm is building Nigeria’s largest flyovers to connect Sections I and II of the highway.

Umahi dismissed social media reports alleging structural failure due to unprotected shoulders of the highway, describing them as ignorance or mischief by those unfamiliar with phased engineering processes.

He urged Nigerians to disregard false narratives, assuring that the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway is a transformational project that will not be derailed by distractions.

Sowunmi, speaking after the tour, described the project as a masterpiece, commending President Bola Tinubu’s infrastructure vision under the Renewed Hope Agenda.