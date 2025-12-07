Umahi Terminates Raycon’s Contract On Calabar–Itu Road

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has terminated the contract awarded to Raycon Construction Nigeria Ltd. for the rehabilitation of the Calabar–Itu highway, describing the project as “definitely beyond the capacity” of the company.

To prevent further deterioration of the critical corridor, Umahi has deployed HITECH Construction Company to undertake an immediate emergency intervention.

He directed the firm to work day and night over the next two months to ensure a “seamless passage” on the existing carriageway.

Announcing the termination during an on-site inspection over the weekend, Umahi described the Calabar–Itu road as “one of the worst in the country,” warning that its deplorable condition could hinder logistics for the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway by disrupting the delivery of materials.

He admitted that the Federal Government failed to conduct proper due diligence before awarding the contract to Raycon.

“I am asking the Director of Works to issue a stop-work order on Raycon effective today. A joint measurement of work done should be carried out so Raycon can be paid when funds are available. We will look for a less challenging project for the company. We are not blaming you, and we are not blaming ourselves,” he said.

“This is one of the worst roads in this country. There is no one that goes through this road that will not take a pain-relieving tablet. Giving this job to Raycon was a mistake on the part of the ministry, and we admit our failure because we did not carry out due diligence.”

Umahi added that if funding challenges persist, he will recommend to President Tinubu that the road be integrated into Section 5 of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway project.

He appealed to the Akwa Ibom State Government to expedite compensation to affected property owners, noting that timely payment is essential for unhindered progress.

Providing updates earlier, the Federal Controller of Works in Akwa Ibom State, Engr. Okoduwa Vincent, said Raycon had completed about 400 meters of lane training on one carriageway and was contending with deep ravines capable of overturning trucks. He identified heavy traffic volumes as a major constraint, forcing the company to resort to palliative works instead of full reconstruction.

Defending the firm’s pace, Raycon’s Managing Director, Engr. Sakis Gabriel, said they remained on-site throughout the rainy season to manage emergencies such as severe erosion.

He added that constant heavy traffic and unresolved compensation and relocation issues in surrounding communities had significantly slowed progress.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the 9.7km intervention stretch, withdrawn from Julius Berger and reassigned to Raycon has deteriorated into a major nightmare for motorists.