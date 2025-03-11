Umahi Sets June Deadline For Commissioning Of Enugu/PH Road

Share

Barring unforseen circumstances, the Aba-Port Harcourt section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway would be completed and commissioned in June, Minister of Works, David Umahi has assured.

Umahi said this while inspecting the 56.10km road project, noting that with adequate funding provided by President Bola Tinubu in the 2024 and 2025 budgets, every impediment to the completion has been removed.

The Minister also commended Governor, Alex Otti’s swift intervention in clearing traders and vehicles off the road, which he said had significantly accelerated construction progress.

He noted that the Abia State Governor’s action would enhance the durability of the road and facilitate timely completion.

The Works Minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of work executed by the contractors, maintaining that “they are very available to receiving and obeying instructions,” while

directing the contractor to finalize the remaining two kilometers of earthwork and four kilometers of asphalt work by the end of April.

The Minister reminded contractors that there are penalties for substandard projects and added that cement technology is still the best option for all Nigerian roads.

He used the opportunity to rally support of the people of the South East for President Tinubu’s contributions to the region, which he observed no previous administration had done.

He therefore called for unwavering political support for the President in 2027, emphasizing that the president had demonstrated genuine commitment through tangible projects.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

