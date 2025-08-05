Umahi: S’East Has Fair Share Of Renewed Agenda Road Works

Minister of Work Dave Umahi has said the South East has its fair share of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda Road construction.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu’s road infrastructure projects have been evenly distributed across the country’s six geo-political zones. In a statement yesterday, Umahi said: “I understand that politics is now in the air and the chosen path by some persons is to deceive unsuspecting members of the public, look good before the people as one fighting for them and close both eyes pretentiously over the great and selfless infrastructure development Mr. President is doing all over the nation.

“I have directed all the regional directors of the Ministry of Works back to sites in all the regions across the country to compile all inherited but ongoing projects and all new projects in all the regions so that Nigerians will appreciate the huge works that Mr. President is doing in all the regions irrespective of those who voted for him and those who did not.

“Mr. President is using fair distribution of infrastructure to reunite Nigerians and renew their hope, and only those who open their eyes will see the light of change in Nigeria. “In addressing specifically this misleading information and for the records, Mr. President has four Legacy Projects, and they cover the six geo-political zones with the South East well captured within the third Legacy Project of Cross River-Ebonyi-Benue-KogiNasarawa-Abuja, totaling 465km x 2 with South East covering 231.64km x 2 and 231.64km x 1 for N445.8 billion already awarded and work is going on. “Mr. President has already paid N108 billion. What happened in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of 31/7/2025 was a review of that corridor from 118kmx 1 to 231.64km x1 for N445.8 billion.”