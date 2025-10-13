Umahi: S-East’s Quest For Power Must Wait

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, says the southeast must wait in its quest for the presidency. In an interview with NAN in Abuja yesterday, Umahi said President Bola Tinubu must be allowed to complete his twoterm tenure in the interest of equity and political stability.

The former Ebonyi governor added that Tinubu had done so much for the zone in less than two years. “It is not yet the time of the south-east,” Umahi said. “We, the 17 southern governors, met in Asaba before the 2023 elections and agreed that power should move to the south, regardless of party.

“The crown eventually came upon President Bola Tinubu, and he must be allowed to complete his eight years.” According to the minister, Tinubu’s tenure represents the collective mandate of the southern region, and it would be “wrong” for anyone to demand a power shift before 2031.

“The eight years he took are for all of us, both the south and the north,” he said. “When he finishes, the south-east can contest, having never held the position before. The northeast too can vie when the time comes.” Umahi said fairness and equity would only be meaningful if every region takes its turn at the presidency.

“For me, it is not yet the time of the southeast,” he said. “When it comes, we have sons and daughters who are eminently qualified to contest.” Umahi added that there are individuals from the region who are “more competent” than some of those currently pushing for the position.

The minister admitted that the south-east had experienced marginalisation in the past, noting that the sentiment contributed to the poor performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections. Umahi, however, said Tinubu had changed the narrative, describing him as a leader who treats all Nigerians equally.

“The south-east might complain about not having many appointments, but the position of minister of works is equivalent to five grade A ministries,” he said. The works minister also questioned whether past appointments from the zone had translated into infrastructure growth.

He said the Tinubu administration had delivered tangible projects, adding that the southeast must acknowledge ongoing progress while remaining realistic about national dynamics. “Yes, acknowledge the past, but also focus on the realities of today,” he said.

“We should be clapping with our hands and legs for President Bola Tinubu. “My appointment as minister of works is not just a position; it is what we have used it to achieve for the entire country.