Umahi Pays Courtesy Visit To Remi Tinubu In Aso Rock

Senator Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu at her office in the State House, Abuja.

Speaking with the State House correspondents after their meeting, Umahi praised the First Lady for her work through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

The Minister emphasized the need for impartial monitoring of infrastructure projects, including roads, by the Nigerian public, as he believes this is crucial to the successful implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The minister, who characterized the deteriorating state of road infrastructure in the country as alarming, emphasized that addressing these challenges demands determination and bravery.

READ ALSO:

He said: “We are tackling the challenges. We know the reasons, but I must commend the past administration on their thoughtfulness in the number of projects they earmarked and awarded. They are key projects that will crystallize into an economic revolution.”

The former Governor of Ebonyi State pointed out that inadequate oversight and contractor dishonesty are among the significant challenges that the Federal Government must confront.