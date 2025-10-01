Umahi Pays Condolence To Arise TV Over Death Of Anchor, Somtochukwu

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi has joined numerous Nigerians to condole with the Arise Television over the death of its staff, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu.

Maduagwu, a political anchor with Arise TV died on September 29th after an encounter with armed robbers in her home.

Umahi, in his condolence message to Arise TV on Wednesday made available to the media said, “l received with a deep sense of sympathy the sad news of the unfortunate death of a Nigerian young lady, a lawyer, and a promising media practitioner with Arise TV, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu whose life was cut short in circumstances linked to the violent robbery of men of the underworld on 29th September 2025.

“I heartily offer my deepest compassions to her family, associates, sympathizers, and institutions, especially the management of Arise TV, whose emotions have been shattered by the irreparable loss of this amazing personality who made incredible impact in the media and entertainment industry within the short period of her lifetime. May her wonderful memories comfort you during this heartbreaking time.

“While we pray God to grant eternal repose to this victim of societal criminal social space, we stand full square for her justice, and therefore call for a distinctive trail of those who circumstantially caused this calamity so as to bring them to justice. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace, Amen.

“Please accept the assurances of the compassionate considerations, esteemed regards, and best wishes of my family, the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works.”