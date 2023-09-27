Umahi: Only God, Tinubu Can Cancel My Directive

David Umahi, the Minister of Works on Tuesday said only God and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have the power and authority to revoke his directive on concrete on Federal Government roads.

Umahi made the assertion while speaking with contractors from the six geopolitical zones in Abuja at the ministry’s headquarters on the importance of his directives.

The Minister, however, warned them against wasting their time by bringing up his case with anyone besides President Tinubu and God.

He added that he would follow the President’s instructions and that no amount of blackmail would succeed.

Umahi, while speaking on the claims that the price of cement would skyrocket to N9,000 if the government starts doing concrete roads, said the reports are false.

He said that those peddling such rumours are doing so as part of a big campaign against him by the cabals in the construction industry.

The minister said, “This is my line of instructions and I will do whatever the president instructs me to do. He is the only one and God that can cancel my instructions; so don’t waste your time reporting me to anyone apart from these two.