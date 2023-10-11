Umahi: Only Competent Contractors Will Handle Road Projects

The Minister of Works, David Umahi on Wednesday said only competent contractors will subsequently be engaged in handling road projects across the country to reduce the incidence of delay in completion.

Umahi who spoke to State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja said some contractors have been identified with collecting several road projects at once without the capacity to handle such projects.

According to him, certain contractors have been accused of taking on many road projects concurrently when they lack the necessary resources to manage them.”The tendency of contractors to take on multiple road projects that they lack the equipment to tackle has been recognised as the reason for the delay in contractor completion.

“Across the nation, this has caused project delays and occasionally project termination. This must alter in order for the people to benefit from and receive the newfound hope of the Tinubu-led administration’.

Mr Umahi said that the president also approved the contract for various roads across the country that needed urgent attention including the Benin-Sapele, Third Mainland bridge rehabilitation, and the East-West road among others.

On the use of asphalt, the minister said that contractors are allowed to use it with certain conditions attached to ensure quality jobs.

“The ministry is only providing an alternative to asphalt by introducing the use of concrete in road constructions. But if any contractor wishes to continue with the asphalt, then he must meet the conditions.

“The conditions are that you will guarantee Nigerians that when you finish this asphalt road, job, you are very sure it will not fail within at least 15 years. The design shelf life is 20 years but assure us in writing from a reputable insurance company and their own company that this road will not fail within 15 years.

“So we are saying that concrete is very friendly with water and so we want you contractors to have an alternative. There is a catalyst in the use of concrete pavement. It will create jobs for our people. Everything about the construction is local.

“10 manufacturers of cement have indicated interest to build cement factories. That is good for our economy. It will reduce pressure on the Naira. The road is going to be much more durable,” he said.

Mr Umahi called for the cooperation of all stakeholders to the various reforms by the administration to create a new economic prosperity for Nigerians, adding “no gang up by anybody or group” will deter this determination.