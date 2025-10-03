Umahi, Okpebholo Bemoan Condition Of Edo’s Federal Roads

…Tinubu approves 100km coastal highway

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi and Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo have bemoaned the appalling condition of federal roads in the state.

Inspecting the Benin–Warri dual carriageway bypass on Wednesday, they lamented that the roads have remained in disrepair for years, putting hundreds of daily commuters at risk.

Umahi stated that no motorist can travel 100 kilometres on federal roads nationwide without encountering major challenges. He also announced the construction of a 100km coastal highway to go through Edo.

He said: “You can’t travel 100 kilometres on federal roads without encountering serious difficulties. “But the President is showing resolve, and Nigerians are already commending his efforts.” He praised Okpebholo for his intervention in the failed portions of the Benin–Warri Expressway.

The minister said: “The contract was terminated after months of delay and poor work. “We appealed to Governor Okpebholo to take over the first 23 kilometres, which he promptly awarded to CBC. The quality of their work is commendable.”

Okpebholo praised Umahi for his response to Edo’s infrastructural challenges. He said: “I almost wept when I saw the number of vehicles, including trucks, that had broken down or fallen on this road.”