Umahi: NASS Seeking Why Abuja/Kaduna/Kano/Zarai N155bn Road Project Increased

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi has disclosed that the House of Representatives is seeking to know why the Abuja/Kaduna/Kano/Zaria road which was awarded at the cost of N155bn increased to N655bn.

He stated this on Thursday while fielding questions from journalists when he inspected some ongoing federal road projects in Ebonyi and other parts of South East.

He noted that the House of Representatives recently met him and that they are investigating why the Abuja to Kaduna Kano, Zaria road which was initially N155bn became N655bn.

Umahi who opined that he partly knew why it was so, said he was also seeking to know why some other federal road project costs increased through augmentation.

The former Governor of Ebonyi State declared that no project awarded by the federal government should last more than four years.

He asked some contractors handling some projects in Ebonyi to adopt the concrete technology to complete the remaining parts of the projects

He threatened to sanction contractors who failed to complete projects awarded to them within the stipulated time, noting that his insistence on concrete is not cast on stone as asphalt could be used in some roads, especially in the north.

He however maintained that roads done on concrete will outlive the ones done on asphalt and noted that roads built qualitatively with concrete have a life span of over fifty years.

He said that it can stand for these numbers of years before it will require maintenance more than bitumen imported into the country that is more sub-standard.

He added that it is cheaper to build with local content-sourced materials.

Umahi said: “The contractors are doing very well. We are going to refer one of the contractors who was not on-site to the legal department. We want to know why he is not on site. We will check what he has done against what he has collected.

“This job was awarded till 2012 and it is not palatable. No project should last more than four years. There is a need to review the project.

“Use of concrete is not cast on stone. First is the stability of the road. Like in the north, you can do asphalt but that is not to say that concrete cannot be used. If asphalt will last for ten years, concrete will last for 50 years”

Umahi said he was going to review all roads having augmentations and vowed to reduce the augmentations if he didn’t get satisfactory explanations.

“I have directed all the regional directors to work with my team of consultants to review all the projects that are having augmentations”.

“It is not a probe but I want to be able to answer your questions about why a project that was awarded for say N2bn is now N10bn.I should be able to answer that. I need to know why projects are being reviewed upwards.

“Even though BPP would have approved it, if I feel the augmentation is not necessary I will bring down the cost.

“I am not against the augmentation, but I want to be able to answer to Mr President, the national assembly, the masses and the media and defend whatever augmentation that is right”

“It is not a probe, I seek for knowledge. For example, the National Assembly recently met me, they are investigating why the Abuja to Kaduna Kano, Zaria road which was initially N155bn became N655bn. I partly know why but then I want to fully know why so that I can face them and defend it”.