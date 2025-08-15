Umahi: N3.8trn Needed To Fix Underwater Issues Detected On Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Government says about N3.8 trillion will be required to rehabilitate the Third Mainland Bridge following the discovery of severe underwater structural issues. The Minister of Works, David Umahi, spoke on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

The meeting was presided over by President Bola Tinubu, said the minister detailed findings from underwater assessments conducted in 2013 and 2019 on the Carter and Third Mainland bridges in Lagos.

According to Umahi, the assessment revealed severe damage to the bridges’ substructure caused by illegal sand mining, erosion, and corrosion of piles and piers.

Umahi said: (For the Third Mainland Bridge), when we did a pro rata of what is to be done, if we are to rehabilitate, it came to about N3.8 trillion and if we are to do a new construction, it came to about N3.6 trillion.” The minister said the proposal followed a series of emergency interventions carried out on bridges across the country.

He said: “So we approached, FEC to give us approval to do two things under the EPC+F (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing) framework, to allow not less than seven specialist contractors to undertake comprehensive investigation, comprehensive design, and the bidding to reconstruct brand new bridges, or to do rehabilitation of these two bridges.”

Umahi said the council also greenlit the advertisement for public-private partnerships (PPP), allowing the private sector to bid for rehabilitation.