Umahi Mulls Concrete Technology For Roads Across Nigeria

The newly sworn-in Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, on Monday, said he may consider the concrete technology solution for Federal roads across the country, just as he experimented in Ebonyi State.

The Minister who resumed at the Federal Ministry of Works Headquarters amid rousing reception by the staff of the Ministry, stated that he was going to give more attention to field work, than staying in office.

He said, “I will challenge my fellow engineers on the issue of concrete technology even in the midst of forex challenge and petroleum crises, the nation is endowed with natural resources so we should be prepared for the renewed hope of the present government anchored on change’’ He said.

The Minister stated that his administration is not to seat in the office but to be in the field, inspecting ongoing works and effecting the change we want saying that the fortunes of the nation are determined by the attitude of its professionals.

“ I am not an office person, I am a field person which means, we are going to make changes, we are starting inspection tours to inspect ongoing projects and to know the ones to come up with,” he said

Umahi added that he will not tolerate people who will want to reset the clock backwards but people who want to be part of history stating that he is a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not Minister of Ebony State or South East alone and his best friends are those who are in line with the aspirations of Mr President’s renewed hope and the expectations of Nigerians.

He promised by the special Grace of God to replicate the good work of God in Ebonyi State to the federal roads, he urged all staff to be prepared to work for the good of all.

“God gave us a lot of Grace in Ebonyi State and each time people talk about me, I say no talk about God, I don’t know how it happened. I cannot do it alone and it’s not about me but about us as a nation’’