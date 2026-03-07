Umahi Mourns Slain Ebonyi Monarch, Sympathises With Ex-Deputy Gov

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of a traditional ruler in Ebonyi State, Eze Francis Igwe, describing the development as shocking and heartbreaking.

The monarch, who was the father of former Deputy Governor of the state, Kelechi Igwe, reportedly died in captivity after being abducted by unknown persons a few days ago.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, Umahi said the news of the monarch’s death came as a painful shock, noting that the late traditional ruler was widely respected for his wisdom, calm disposition and contributions to the peace and development of his community.

“This is shocking, very sad and still feels like a dream. It is painful to imagine that such a respected elder and traditional ruler could meet such a tragic end,” the Minister said.

Umahi added that the death of the monarch represents not only a loss to his immediate family but also to the traditional institution and the entire Ebonyi State.

The former governor of Ebonyi State also expressed deep sympathy to the late monarch’s son, Kelechi Igwe, who served as his deputy during his tenure as governor, saying the loss of a father under such circumstances is particularly painful.

“I deeply feel the pain of my brother and former Deputy Governor, Barr. Kelechi Igwe, and the entire Igwe family at this moment.

“Losing a father is always painful, but the nature of this tragedy makes it even more heartbreaking. My prayers and thoughts are with the family,” he said.

The Minister commended security agencies for the swift arrest of suspects allegedly linked to the incident and expressed hope that justice would be served.