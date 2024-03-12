Umahi: Most road projects on Abuja-LokojaBenin Highways on concrete technology

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has said most of the road projects along the Abuja-LokojaBenin highway are on concrete technology. Speaking during his inspection visit to the ongoing Federal Government road projects in Kogi State, Umahi said the use of rigid pavement in the construction of roads has been widely welcomed. Umahi said: “In the vision of the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu to give Nigeria enduring infrastructure that will stimulate robust economic growth, the use of rigid pavement in the construction of roads has been widely welcomed.

“Its a more sustainable technology and viable solution to our infrastructure challenges given the local content components, durability, cost efficiency and predictability. “Concrete technology would create jobs for the teeming youths and women, reduce road failures, and guarantee durability and very little maintenance, and thus help in strengthening the economy of the country.”

He commended Gitto Construction Nigeria Ltd and CGC Nigeria Ltd for doing a good job. “They are doing fantastic work. Umahi said: “We’re trying to also bring our first concrete road technology to show the public that the moment you use this concrete technology for the next 50, 60, 70, or 80 years, your road will continue to be there with zero maintenance. “And that’s what we’ve agreed with contractors, especially on the new carriageway from Lokoja to Benin.” Umahi said in addition to the road projects being done by the Federal Government along the highway, there would be a flyover at the Obajana junction in Lokoja that would resolve traffic problems and accidents along the road