Umahi, Legislators Inspect Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi and National Assembly members paid a working visit to Sections 3A and 3B of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

A statement by the ministry yesterday said the minister praised the contractor for maintaining quality standards, utilising advanced equipment, and employing skilled workers.

He also praised them for completing and opening Section I, Phase I (Ahmadu Bello Way-Eleko Village) in Lagos State in June 2025 ahead of schedule. Umahi praised President Bola Tinubu for his contribution to national development.

He said: “He is the actualiser of dreams, including that of former President Shehu Shagari of blessed memory, who about 47 years ago envisioned constructing the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, and the colonial-era 465-kilometre Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue-Nasarawa-Kogi-Abuja, the Trans-Saharan Highway, which connects with the fourth Legacy Project at Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe.

What more can we expect from a visionary leader?” The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Dany Aboud, pledged that construction on both segments would be completed within the 36-month contract period. The Senate Committee Chairman on Works Mpigi Barinada expressed satis- faction with the quality of the job.