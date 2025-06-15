Umahi Laments Slow Pace On Enugu-Onitsha Expressway

Share

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has expressed deep concern over the slow pace of work on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, describing the progress as disappointing and far from expectations.

The Minister made this remark during an inspection tour of the infrastructure over the weekend.

Speaking after the tour, Umahi urged contractors handling the project to intensify their efforts and adhere to agreed timelines to ensure the project’s timely completion.

“The work here is not encouraging. Contractors must rise to their responsibilities and speed up delivery,” he said.

As part of his oversight duties, the Minister also visited other ongoing infrastructure projects across the South-East and South-South regions, where he emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to accelerating road development.

In Delta State, Umahi expressed dissatisfaction with the progress on the Warri-Benin-Asaba Road, particularly the Efurun-Sapele section being handled by CCECC.

“I am particularly not impressed with the work done by CCECC on this corridor. The pace is too slow, and timely completion is crucial. I expect all contractors to work diligently toward meeting the deadlines,” Umahi said.

He, however, praised the collaboration between the Delta State Government and the Federal Ministry of Works, highlighting the state’s role in expediting projects through proactive actions.

“The Delta State Government’s decision to handle compensation payments to affected individuals has significantly accelerated work. This synergy is commendable, and the Federal Government remains committed to fulfilling its part,” he assured.

In Enugu State, Umahi also inspected the ongoing construction of the Eke-Obinagu flyover, expressing satisfaction with the project’s progress and commending the quality of work.

