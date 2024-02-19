Umahi gives contractor 14-day ultimatum to return to site

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to contractors handling federal government projects in Rivers State to return to site. Speaking during the inspection of ongoing Port Harcourt-Aba road project, Umahi said failure to mobilise to site within the period will attract termination of contract. Umahi expressed disappointment on the level of work being done by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company, (CCECC) on the ongoing Port Harcourt-Aba road project. The minister also observed that part of the reason for the escalation of contract cost of the road projects is the delay of project execution by the contractors.

He said: “Contractors are, therefore, warned to change their tactics and know that the Federal Government means business in her determination to alleviate the problems of Nigerians as occasioned by bad roads. He said some contractors have formed the habit of staying on projects for years and then requesting for augmentation on their projects, which will not allow the projects to be completed because of the paucity of funds.