Umahi Gives 2-Week Ultimatum To Road Contractors

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi has given a two weeks ultimatum to contractors handling remedial works on Federal Roads in Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Umahi insisted that the contractors must complete their respective projects within the time frame.

The governor gave the ultimatum while inspecting road projects in Rivers State and its environs on Thursday, September 21.

He also directed state Controllers of Works to ensure that only road projects where motorists can go through the length and breadth are given certificates of payment for him to sign.

He said, “I have directed that any project that motor users cannot go through the entire length and breadth of the project you awarded to a contractor, I will not sign the certificate, contractors must maintain all the roads, the length and breadth within their contract.

"I am directing the controllers and Directors of the Regions to ensure between Abuja and Port Harcourt they must fix the remedial works within the next 14 days." Umahi equally announced that the Federal Government will no longer accept road contract certificate for payment generated by one person. Umahi was quoted as saying, "No longer will a certificate for payment be generated by one person. The contractor must sign it, resident engineer as well. State controllers, regional controllers, and will all ensure inspections are done, state Commissioners of Works shall generate work done, prepare the certificate with calculations and geotechnical reports, sketches and valuation, then they will bring it to me, the moment I see that things are working I will sign within 6hours."