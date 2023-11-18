Umahi: FG’s New Policies On Road Construction, Rehabilitation, Robust, Enduring

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi has described the new policy of road construction and rehabilitation in the country as robust and enduring.

He stated this when the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yayaha Inuwa visited him.

“The new policies on road construction and rehabilitation are robust and enduring. The scope of intervention by Mr President is holistic, and palliatives are underway to cater for the critical parts of our road infrastructure that need emergency attention”, he stated.

He congratulated the Governor on his re-election as Governor of Gombe State and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum.

“I congratulate you for your successful re-election as Governor of Gombe State and your emergence as Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum.

“I know you will bring to bear your wealth of experience and knowledge in tackling the developmental challenges not only in your State but also in North East”, he told Inuwa.

In his remarks, Inuwa described Umahi as somebody who has the passion to see that Nigeria goes out of challenges of infrastructure and economy.

“ I came to discuss issues in my state, especially the North East, and he has already given a positive answer to the issues. Our meeting is affirmative and positive and I hope that very soon we shall overcome the problem of infrastructure in this country.

“I believe he has the passion and capacity and will be able to deliver on the needs of Nigeria. We are encouraging him and he is encouraging us to ensure that Nigeria is out of the problems and I have got a positive assurance from him.”