Umahi Deploys Staff Over ‘Unholy Alliance’ With Contractor

…Says 2025 different from 2026

…Gives contractor February deadline for completion of contract

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, on Friday sanctioned the controller of Works, directing the Permanent Secretary to redeploy him.

The Minister who went for work on inspection on the Maraba-Keffi road accused the Controller of an unholy alliance to the extent of approving vouchers for works not done.

The Minister, who was also angry with the contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company, gave them till February to deliver the job

The Minister instructed the company to submit a detailed work timetable and a written commitment confirming its readiness to meet the February deadline.

He also ordered the immediate removal of hand-moulded caps along the road, directing that concreting of the median should commence without further delay, alongside the installation of solar-powered streetlights across the entire stretch.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the pace of work, Umahi attributed the persistent lapses not only to the contractor but also to negligence by officials of the Ministry of Works assigned to supervise the project, just as he said 2025 is not 2026.

“I am giving you the end of February to hand over this job. You must come to my office on Wednesday with your timetable and a commitment to complete the project by then,” the Minister said.

“I have been here more than eight times. Now the problem is my staff, and today I will set an example of what 2026 will be like.”

Consequently, Umahi ordered the immediate removal of the Controller of Works, accusing the official of issuing fraudulent certificates that resulted in payments for jobs that were either incomplete or not executed at all. He directed the Permanent Secretary of the ministry to redeploy the affected officer and assign another Controller to take over the project with immediate effect.

The Minister alleged that the same official had earlier approved certificates for palliative works that were not carried out, leading to undue financial disbursements.

Reading the riot act to the staff on site, Umahi declared 2026 an “action year,” warning that indiscipline, negligence and failure to enforce directives would no longer be tolerated within the ministry.

“Nobody will be spared. Discipline is our watchword. Diligence is our watchword. Doing the work we are paid to do is our watchword,” he said. “When action is taken, no amount of pleading will reverse it. I report directly to Mr President.”

He emphasised that ministry officials supervising projects have the authority to enforce ministerial directives and should escalate any contractor’s non-compliance to higher authorities without delay, including denial of certificates where necessary.

Umahi urged both contractors and ministry staff to discharge their responsibilities diligently in the interest of Nigerians, stressing that sanctions imposed on erring officers would stand unless reversed by the President.

“I need your prayers. I will have many fights, but I am not afraid of any,” the Minister added.

During the inspection, Umahi also made stopovers at several points along the corridor, including the Keffi flyover, to assess progress and compliance with earlier directives.