Umahi Debunks Influencing Son’s Nomination For LG Chairmanship

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has denied reports in some sections of the media alleging that he influenced his son’s endorsement for the chairmanship position of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Umahi made this refutation in his country home, Uburu, on Monday while addressing newsmen at the end of the All Progressive Congress (APC) chairmanship primaries that produced his son, Osborne, as the party candidate.

He said that the idea of Osborne being nominated to run the office of Ohaozara local government area was entirely the idea of Governor Francis Nwifuru.

“He did not consult me, and I don’t meddle with his administration, whether it’s APC party affairs or any other matter”

“This nomination of my son goes beyond the nomination, the way I look at it, Governor Nwifuru has made a name for himself as a man of integrity, as a man of deep appreciation, as a man of gratitude”

“For you to take the son of a former governor to be one of the 13 local government chairmen at a time that many states are not practising local government autonomy”

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for finding him worthy of a ministerial position and for the support given to the Ministry of Works.

“I commend President Tinubu for the support given to our ministry to help the people of this country through roads and bridges infrastructure.

Umahi assured that his son will keep to all the promises enunciated in his manifesto, especially in areas of roads, village roads, and farm roads in the entire Ohaozara local government area.

Earlier in his acceptance speech, the chairmanship candidate, Osborne Umahi, commended President Tinubu for the massive infrastructural development going on in the entire South-East geo-political zone of the country.

“I also thank Governor Francis Nwifuru for giving me this nomination, for supporting me and for finding me worthy to come and serve the good people of Ohaozara local government

Osborne Umahi assured the people of Ohaozara local government of a robust developmental agenda if he finally emerges victorious at the end of the council election.