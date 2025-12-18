Umahi Counters Abaribe, Says Tinubu Has Performed In S’East

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi yesterday dismissed Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s prediction that President Bola Tinubu “will lose in the 2027 election” because of the poor performance of his administration.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television Monday, the former Abia State deputy governor also said the South East had yet to feel the positive impact of the Tinubu government.

The representative of Abia South also said: “Most of the people saying they are supporting Tinubu cannot go to their homes and say it. “They can’t. Why? Because they will be stoned when they go to say such a thing.” But addressing a news conference in Abuja, Umahi insisted that Tinubu had done so much for the South East and other zones.

He said: “I am also going to speak on behalf of the government as far as the issues he raised are concerned. And there will be nothing personal about it.

“First and foremost, I have posted and I still post that all the South East governors are supporting the President because he has provided inclusive governance in the country.” The former Ebonyi State governor added: “I have at tended an occasion with Governor Otti and also Senator Abaribe.

Abaribe has praised Dr. Otti very highly for his performance, and I agree totally with him and other people. “So, let me tell Senator Abaribe that the performance of Governor Otti is a product of President Tinubu. “If he didn’t have the audacity and the courage to release more money to the governors, Otti would not be doing what he’s doing.

“I’m happy that Otti, in my presence, acknowledged that the sub-nationals are part of the national government.” Umahi praised Tinubu for appointing Service Chiefs from the South East, unlike before.