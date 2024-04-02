Umahi congratulates Ebonyi ex-gov, Elechi, at 83

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, yesterday congratulated Chief Martin Elechi on his 83rd birthday. Elechi, the former Governor of Ebonyi and Umahi’s predecessor, would clock 83 today, April 2.

Umahi in a congratulatory message in Abakaliki, described Elechi as a ‘legendary leader.’ “I am most delighted to identify with your excellency, my boss and mentor, and to offer my profound felicitations to you on this auspicious and special celebration to mark your 83rd birthday.

“Indeed, it is thoughtful and worthwhile to have a special moment to celebrate and to honour great icons like you, who have attained a graceful age of an octogenarian. “We celebrate your great life accomplishments, especially your feats as the second civilian governor of Ebonyi and as one of the founding fathers of note that spearheaded the creation of Ebonyi.”