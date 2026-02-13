Umahi Condemns Vandalism Of Critical Infrastructure

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi yesterday expressed concerns over the vandalism of critical infrastructure projects across the country.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, he warned that the destruction threatened the sustainability of Nigeria’s road and bridge network.

He said the ministry was compelled to address the growing incidents of sabotage, particularly along the Lagos coastal highway and major bridges nationwide. According to him, infrastructure along the coastal route in Lagos has been repeatedly targeted by vandals despite the ongoing efforts to secure the area.

Umahi said during a recent visit to Lagos, he observed extensive break-ins and destruction of protective installations. The minister thanked Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and security agencies for deploying personnel within the coastal route to check vandalism.