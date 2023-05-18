New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
Umahi Condemns Linking His Convoy With Ebonyi Airport Road Auto Crash

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has denied involvement in an auto crash that occurred on Tuesday on Muhammadu Buhari International Airport Road, Onueke in Ebonyi State.

A statement issued yesterday by the Special Assistant on Media and Strategy to the Governor, Chooks Oko, described the publication in some media platforms that the governor’s convoy rammed into a Sienna mini-bus and motorcycle on the Airport Road killing three people instantly as falsehood and satanic conjecture.

According to Oko, not only is the report a satanic conjecture, it is false, misleading and an attempt to cast a slur on the smooth commissioning of projects going on across the state. The statement acknowledged that there was a crash by a Toyota Sienna with a motorcycle along that road, but the governor’s convoy was nowhere near the incident.

