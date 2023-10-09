Umahi: Civil servants should account for trillions wasted on road projects

What is the actual plan for the proposed coastal highway?

The planned construction of a LagosCalabar coastal highway will be funded by Hitech Construction under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Hitech is a division of the Chagoury Group, a business conglomerate in Lagos that oversaw the construction of the Lekki-Epe expressway and the Ajah flyover. Upon completion, the highway will have multiple spots that will connect major towns and cities, including a spot connecting Ogoja-Ikom-Cameroon road. There will be a spot that will connect the proposed fourth mainland bridge in Lagos. It is also connected to the deep sea port road being constructed by Hitech, under the concrete technology and it is also connected at Lagos-Badagry to the proposed Lagos-Abidjan super highway. There will also be multiple connections with roads that lead to the northern parts of the country. There is a proposal for connection to Sokoto. I think about four to five connections to northern Nigeria. The project is the brainchild of President Bola Tinubu, who has asked the handlers to fast track this project because it is going to be a catalyst towards the economic development of this country.

Is the project strictly by the government or through partnership?

Let me announce that it is under PPP. The Hitech group are going to look for the money. They have already found the money and that is the good news because we don’t waste our time talking and holding meetings and wasting resources. We are engaging seriously because we have seen the financial capacity and capability of Hitech and this project is going to be delivered in phases. Any section that we complete, we will toll it and then business and transportation will start. The right of way of this project is about 100 meter corridor. There is provision for a rail line in the middle of the road which is about 20 meters. The road has four carriageways. Each of the service lanes is 10 meters wide. The main carriageway is 14 meters. On the Abuja-Lagos highway, the proposed 470-kilometre Abuja-Lagos Greenfield superhighway will be completed in four years and last for 100 years and a four-and-a-half-hour travel time for vehicles covering the route at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour is achievable. The road would be constructed by a private-sector consortium, Advance Engineering Company (AEC) Network Limited, at no cost to the government. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved expediting the project, with the contractor set to be on-site within three months. The consortium will operate the facility for a yet-to-be-determined period on a Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) deal. When I first introduced this to the public, many doubting Thomases were saying, ‘it is impossible. The Lagos-Abuja trip that takes 14 hours cannot be done in four and a half hours.’ This is the renewed hope of Mr. President. The president has approved fast-tracking this project. The superhighway will have two lanes, with each lane being a two-car carriageway with a width of 14 metres. The only carriageway equivalent to this is the Third Mainland Bridge, where each carriageway is 14 metres wide. It will be constructed with a 275-millimeter-thick concrete layer. The projected lifespan of this project is 100 years. It will be completed within four years, and this is achievable. Several bridges will be built, and tolling points will be established. So, the next step is to present the business proposal so we can negotiate the project’s cost. Then they will engage with the Ministry of Finance to negotiate their funding. The advantage of building this road with concrete is that we can predict the cost. For asphalt, the cost varies each month. Concrete roads are more durable and costeffective than asphalt. I have directed all ongoing projects that haven’t progressed beyond 80 per cent to shift to concrete.

Sir was the issue of security considered in this whole plan?

This project is coming from the fact that it is going to have solar lights all through. It is going to come from the fact that it is going to have toll stations. In this tollgates and stations, you can drive in and buy snacks. It will have toll vans, God forbid there is an accident and then, clinic will be there, then Rapid Response Team will be there and then CCTV camera will be there. And so you travel at night, and if, God forbids, there is any problem, then there is a very quick response on the scene and security people are deployed from toll station to toll station. I don't know of how many toll stations will be there because if they are many, we may say no. Next meeting, we will have an idea presuming cost wiil be about 30 per cent level of confidence. One of the things hindering people from enjoying our highway is the issue of indiscriminate mounting of check points. Are we going to have those kind of checkpoints on this roads? Even when we fix this roads, and we put our toll gates and we put the CCTV camera, I want to use this opportunity to ask Nigerians in ICT and security suivellance, to approach our office so that we can develop the concept. Even when i was governor, I do not want people to block the highways. But you can be at a corner today and another day you change corner. And so you travel at night, and if, God forbids, there is any problem, then there is a very quick response on the scene and security people are deployed from toll station to toll station. I don’t know of how many toll stations will be there because if they are many, we may say no. Next meeting, we will have an idea presuming cost wiil be about 30 per cent level of confidence. One of the things hindering people from enjoying our highway is the issue of indiscriminate mounting of check points. Are we going to have those kind of checkpoints on this roads? Even when we fix this roads, and we put our toll gates and we put the CCTV camera, I want to use this opportunity to ask Nigerians in ICT and security suivellance, to approach our office so that we can develop the concept. Even when i was governor, I do not want people to block the highways. But you can be at a corner today and another day you change corner. If you suspect a vehicle, you signal to people at the front, they stop the vehicle, get them by the side, you search them and then, let them go. That is going to be the concept. Nobody us going to occupy the road. It is an investment. The investor will determine how he makes back his money. If you are going to be on the road and they are stopping you and searching and delaying you, then what is the essence four and half hours interrupted flow. We will begin to do things like people in overseas.

Do you see them having checkpoints there?

We will be able to put this architecture. We are soliciting from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. That is why we are saying he is the last hope for this country. If we fail then it is gone. Because he has been everything. He gas been a Governor, a Senator, he grew from the scratch. He was a businessman, and thus is the equipment, the training God has given to him to help this country. Don’t mind people that are professional politicians, or traders that are making noise. Nobody can fix this country order than this President. And I am telling you for sure there is minister that has taken this tour. He directed me to leave office and and take this tour to know what Nigerians are feeling. So I can authoritatively tell him sir this is the way Nigerians are feeling. Sir what guarantee will you give Nigerians that this project will not be like that of the past? For instance in 2016 former President Muhammadu Buhari announced a greenfield superhighway project but nothing came out. Let me tell you, former President Buhari was my father, and he meant well for this country. The failure of our road cannot be apportioned to the last minister or to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It goes squarely on Ministry of Works, the civil servants, they are the cause of the failure of the roads. The civil servants in Lagos, I am talking with them, things are working out there, but go to the rest of the region nothing is working. They stay in offices and make certificates and give to contractors. So who are you blaming? Why are you blaming former President Buhari, blaming the former minister with very lofty wonderful ideas of APC administration. Civil servants should account for trillions wasted on our roads that are not working. They may not be happy with me but I am set for a fight from day-one. Fighting alongside with the president until things are done properly. I expect all kinds of blackmail, there is nothing I will not expect. God help me to succeed. We will succeed. The project is serious. The contract agreement would be rigorous. If the consortium backs out unreasonably, it may be liable to pay a fine of $10 million.