Umahi Breaks Fast With Muslim Community In Ebonyi

Share

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, and the Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ebonyi State, on Sunday, joined the Muslim Community in the State in breaking their fast.

The former Governor hosted a cross-section of the Muslim community in his residence at Abakaliki, the State capital, as the Muslim community was led by Danjuma Gambo, while the CAN delegation by the Ebonyi Chairman, Scamb Nwokoloh

The Minister urged them to keep praying for President Bola Tinubu in addition to peace and prosperity of the country.

“In your prayers, please pray for the President, for his success, for all the great work he is doing because he came in the name of God, and God has shown himself so mighty strong for our President.”

Umahi also prayed that God would guide Tinubu in full health and everything good he thinks for the nation will come to pass.

“He will achieve it, as we prepare to complete our first tenure, that he will also be re-elected for a second tenure so that he will complete the good job that he has started.

“Things are turning around, God is showing himself so strong in our administration, and the worst is over, God is helping us marvelously,” he said

Umahi commended Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru for the peace and cordial relationship he has built among the people of the state.

Responding leader of the Ebonyi Muslim Community, Danjuma Gambo, commended Umahi for not discriminating against the Muslim community.

He promised that the Muslim Community in the State would continue to pray for Tinubu and Governor Nwifuru.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

