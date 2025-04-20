Umahi Bags Chieftaincy Title By Okposi Okwu Community

Share

Eminent personalities, including former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, and his Enugu State counterpart Peter Mbah, over the weekend, eulogized the Minister of Works, David Umahi, during his investiture and grand reception organized by the Okposi Okwu community of Ebonyi State.

The event, held at Government Secondary School, Okposi, was attended by Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, senators, and members of the National Assembly.

It was organized in recognition of Umahi’s selfless service and positive impact on humanity.

In his address, Anyim extolled Umahi’s leadership qualities, describing him as a transformational and visionary leader.

Speaking at the event, Governor Francis Nwifuru expressed optimism that Umahi would deliver on his mandate as Minister of Works, noting that he had already justified the confidence reposed in him.

Conferring the chieftaincy title of “Eziwanne I of Okposi Okwu”—meaning Trusted Relation—on Umahi, HRH Eze Onyibechukwu Agwu, who also holds the title Odenigbo I of Okposi Okwu, said Umahi had reconciled the Okposi Okwu community and restored peace and harmony.

In his acceptance speech, Umahi dedicated the title to President Bola Tinubu, stating, “I dedicate this honour/award to President Tinubu for re-writing the wrongs meted out to the South-East geo-political zone.”

Speaking on behalf of the women of Okposi Okwu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-East), Chioma Nweze, assured that the community and Ebonyi State at large would vote massively for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Other notable dignitaries at the event included former Ebonyi State Governor Martin Elechi, the State Deputy Governor Patricia Obila, and the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi.

Traditional rulers in attendance included HRH Eze Onyibechukwu Agwu, John Mgbana Osi, Chief Willie Nwachukwu, and the Traditional Prime Minister of the community, Dan Enyi.

