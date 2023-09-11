Umahi Assures of Attention To Federal Roads in Abia

The Minister of Works, David Umuahi, has assured of adequate attention and speedy completion of ongoing federal roads in Abia State. The Minister told Governor Alex Otti during a visit, that Abia has about 11 on- going federal road projects.

Some of the roads, according to him include, Section One of the Port Harcourt-Enugu Express Road, which runs from Lokpanta to Abia Tower in Umuahia, which is hundred percent completed with a Trailer Park; Section Two of the road runs from Umuahia Tower to Aba; Rehabilitation of Umuahia- Ikwuano to Ikot Ekpene- Umudike Road with a length of 49.2km; Section of Nkporo-Abiriba-Ohafia Road, awarded in 2012, that has been abandoned; Bende- Arochukwu-Ohafia section one, awarded in 2018; Aba- Owerri Road, awarded in 2020, among others.

He solicited Governor Otti’s help to sort out the issues affecting the building of a trailer park at Arungwa Aba, saying that the State government should acquire the place and partner the Federal Government to develop it with the private sector. Umahi commended Otti, for bringing visible developments in Abia in the few months of his administration, adding that the State and indeed the South East are fortunate to have him as Governor.

Governor Otti, while responding, thanked the Minister for visiting Abia and expressed his government’s readiness to partner with the Federal Government to fix the Federal Roads in the State. He decried the stress peo- ple go through to get to Aba from Port Harcourt and vice versa, saying that “a journey of 30 minutes now takes people not less than three hours to complete.”

According to the Governor, the situation has dealt a deadly blow to the markets in Aba, revealing that to ameliorate the situation he had already engaged a construction company, to do some palliative works on the road to get at least one of the lanes usable.

He drew the attention of the Minister to the pathetic condition of the Umuahia- Bende-Abriba-Ohafia- Arochukwu, Federal road, which was first awarded by the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) when former President Muhammadu Buhari was the Chairman of PTF, under General Sani Abacha, and was abandoned and later re-awarded in 2011 by erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan and also abandoned.