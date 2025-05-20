Umahi: All S’East Govs Backing Tinubu, Urges Obi, Others To Join

Share

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, has declared that all Southeast governors are united in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, regardless of political affiliations.

He also urged undecided political figures in the region, including former Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to join forces with the President for the region’s advancement.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, Umahi made the remarks in a feature interview for an upcoming State House documentary marking President Tinubu’s second anniversary in office.

The minister noted that the Southeast is experiencing unprecedented federal attention and infrastructure development under Tinubu’s leadership.

“The Igbo man is enterprising and blessed with God-given wisdom. What Ndi Igbo seek is fairness—a Nigeria that treats all zones equally. That is what President Bola Tinubu is doing,” Umahi stated.

He added that under previous administrations, states like Ebonyi lacked significant federal presence, but the narrative has changed.

“Today, nobody talks about federal neglect in Ebonyi anymore. At least four federal projects are ongoing in the state. Across the Southeast, we’re seeing meaningful projects like the Port Harcourt–Enugu Road, Enugu–Abakaliki Road, Enugu–Onitsha Road, Onitsha–Owerri Road, and the Second Niger Bridge. The President has already paid 30% of the cost of that bridge.”

He further revealed that the region now holds a strategic position in national governance, noting that the Works Ministry is headed by an Igbo son for the first time.

“All the Southeast governors, irrespective of party, are working with the President. We are even planning a summit to bring all Southeast leaders together to formally endorse Tinubu for a second term in 2027. We want unity, completed projects, and proper integration of Ndi Igbo into the Nigerian federation.”

Umahi called on Peter Obi and other opposition figures from the region to put aside political differences and support President Tinubu.

“Leadership is about the people, not self. If someone is doing what you would have done for your people, support him. I call on my brother, His Excellency Peter Obi, to join us and work with Mr. President. He must be part of the upcoming summit where we will endorse the President for 2027. I say it boldly: the Southeast is happy with the President.”

The Minister also gave updates on four major infrastructure projects: the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, Trans-Saharan Trade Route, and the proposed Ogun-Ondo-Niger Corridor—describing them as transformative investments to boost economic growth and regional integration.

On the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, he said over 80% of Section 1—spanning 47.47 km from Ahmadu Bello Way through Lekki Deep Sea Port to Eleko Junction—has been completed, with Section 2, covering 55 km to the Lagos-Ogun border, progressing steadily.

“By December, Section 1 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will be tolled. We project a 10-year return on investment. The road is equipped with solar-powered lighting, CCTV infrastructure, and offers carbon credit advantages. It’s more than a road—it’s an economic corridor and a growth catalyst.”

Share