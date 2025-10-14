Uma Ukpai: Soldier Of Christ, His Exit Has Created Vacuum In Christendom – Otti

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has described the late Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai as a soldier of Christ and a generational teacher whose death has created a massive vacuum in Christendom, particularly in Abia State and across Nigeria.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Governor Otti expressed deep sadness over the passing of the revered cleric, describing him as one of Abia’s most impactful and celebrated religious figures.

Otti recalled his long-standing father-son relationship with Rev. Ukpai, noting that the evangelist was a man who lived for Christ and touched countless lives through his ministry.

“Our father in the Lord, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, has, to the joy of the heavens and celebration of the angels, gone to be with the Lord,” the governor said. “He was the father of all, a soldier of Christ, and a generational teacher who yielded himself to Christ and became a potent instrument for healing the sick, saving lost souls, fulfilling the scriptures, and manifesting God’s prophecies.”

Governor Otti lamented that Rev. Ukpai’s passing came at a time when his spiritual guidance and humanitarian work were still being greatly needed, adding that his death should not be seen as an end but a journey to higher glory.

He extended his condolences to the Ukpai family, the Christian community, and all who were inspired by the late evangelist’s life and ministry.

Otti prayed for God’s strength and comfort for the bereaved, urging them to keep alive the enduring fire of faith and revival that Rev. Ukpai ignited in the vineyard of the Lord.