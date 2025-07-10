Ultra-Processed Foods Linked To Chronic Disease Risks – Study

A new study led by researchers in the United States (U.S), have suggested that even in moderation, the consumption of ultraprocessed foods is linked with measurable increases in risk for chronic diseases.

Results of the study titled ‘Health Effects Associated With Consumption of Processed Meat, SSBs and TFAs: A Burden of Proof Study,’ are published in ‘Nature Medicine’.

According to findings of the research led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, processed meat, sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), and trans fatty acids (TFAs) were associated with an increased disease risk, such as type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease (IHD), and colorectal cancer.

Multiple previous studies have linked ultra-processed foods, particularly processed meats, SSBs, and TFAs, with elevated chronic disease risks, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’.