Ultra Performance, Ultra Durable, Ultra Sleek- Why Itel Super 26 Ultra Is Ultimate Powerhouse Smartphone

The smartphone market is crowded with devices that promise speed, beauty, and innovation, but only a few truly deliver on all fronts.

The newly launched SUPER26Ultra sets itself apart by blending advanced artificial intelligence, a powerful imaging system, and long-lasting performance in one sleek device. It is designed for users who demand more from their smartphones and want technology that adapts to their lifestyle.

Ultra-Curved AMOLED Display for Stunning Visuals

The SUPER 26 Ultra introduces a 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display that brings visuals to life. With a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and 4500 nits peak brightness, it ensures clarity whether you are gaming, streaming videos, or scrolling through social media.

Protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, the screen is built to withstand daily wear and tear. To add peace of mind, buyers also get a 100-day breakage warranty, making the phone both beautiful and reliable.

Ultra-Durable Build for Everyday Use

Despite its elegance, the SUPER 26 Ultra does not compromise on durability. Its slim 6.8mm body houses an impressive 6000mAh battery that maintains up to 80 per cent battery health even after four years of charging cycles.

The phone is also IP65 dust and water resistant, ensuring that it can handle splashes, dust, and the rigours of daily life without losing performance.

Ultra-Imaging for Creative Storytelling

For photography lovers, the SUPER 26 Ultra offers an advanced imaging system that ensures every shot tells a story. It comes with a 50MP snapshot camera for sharp captures and a 32MP clear selfie camera for outstanding self-portraits.

Video creators will enjoy dual video mode, AI RAW support, and 2K 30fps ultra-stable video recording. These features allow users to capture professional-grade content without needing extra equipment.

Ultra AI for Smarter Living

Artificial intelligence is one of the strongest highlights of the SUPER 26 Ultra. It comes with AI writing assistance, AI image creation, and real-time call translation, helping users work smarter and communicate across languages with ease.

Its newly upgraded Sola assistant, voice activation, AI wallpapers, circle to search function, and Ask About Screen feature make the smartphone an everyday digital companion that adapts to your needs.

Ultra-Performance for Smooth Experience

Performance is at the heart of the SUPER 26 Ultra. Powered by the T7300 6nm processor, the device offers smooth multitasking and a solid gaming experience. It supports up to 256GB storage and 16GB RAM expansion, providing space and speed for every user.

With features such as NFC touch transfer, DTS sound effects, and Ultra Link free call technology, the phone ensures both productivity and entertainment are well covered. The device also comes with a six-year fluency guarantee, proving its long-term reliability.

Added Benefits for Buyers

The SUPER 26 Ultra is not only about technology but also about customer rewards. Buyers of the 256+8GB variant using EasyBuy can enjoy zero per cent interest when paying in three instalments from October 11th to 31st.

Other exciting offers include 100-day broken screen insurance, six months of MovieBox VIP access, one month of free premium subscription, and exclusive DIY phone case displays limited to 5000 units. Additionally, buyers can swap their phones within 180 days for a 60 per cent resale value.

As part of a special promotion running from September 9 to November 30, customers also stand a chance to be among 3000 lucky winners to enjoy a ₦2,500 discount on four Bolt rides when they download the app and activate their voucher after purchasing the phone.

To add to the aforementioned benefits, customers who purchase the SUPER 26 Ultra will receive over 6000 gift items: itel A1420 Powerbank and 1A Kettle.

Conclusion

The SUPER 26 Ultra is not just another smartphone; it is a well-rounded device that combines intelligence, durability, and creativity. With its AI-powered features, professional-grade imaging, and guaranteed performance, it sets a new standard in the smartphone market.

Added customer benefits make it even more appealing, ensuring that every buyer enjoys both technology and value.

For those seeking a phone that blends cutting-edge innovation with practical everyday use, the SUPER 26 Ultra is more than a worthy choice. It is the future in your hands.