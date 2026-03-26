Ultimate Health HMO Unveils GIFSHIP, Mandatory Health Insurance Coverage

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Ultimate Health Management Services Limited, Otunba Lekan Ewenla has announced the adoption and launch of the Group, Individual and Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP) as the basic benefit package of Ultimate Health HMO. He made the announcement in Lagos on Tuesday, at the product launch which brought together health insurance industry stakeholders, corporate leaders, and health advocates.

Designed for individuals, families, associations, organised private sector players, and the vast informal sector, the initiative aims to close long-standing gaps in access, affordability, and quality healthcare across Lagos and the entire country.

“This is not just a product rollout,” Ewenla declared. “It is a deliberate step toward making healthcare affordable, accessible, and equitable for every Nigerian.” For decades, Nigeria’s health insurance system struggled with low enrollment and uneven implementation. The earlier framework, rooted in the NHIS Act of 1999, focused largely on the formal sector and left participation in the private sector optional. According to Ewenla, the use of the word “may” in the law significantly weakened compliance, leaving millions without coverage.

The consequences were visible: poor health indices, inconsistent care quality, and a heavy reliance on out-of-pocket payments. Employers often misunderstood their obligations, while HMOs marketed fragmented and sometimes unsustainable benefit packages. “We operated in a system where assumptions replaced structure,” Ewenla noted.

“That era must end.” The turning point came with the NHIA Act of 2022, which made health insurance mandatory for all residents. Building on this legal foundation, Ultimate Health HMO’s adoption of GIFSHIP introduces a standardised, regulated, and non-negotiable benefit package priced at N38,718 per person annually. Unlike earlier programmes, GIFSHIP eliminates arbitrary premium negotiations that previously led to compromised healthcare delivery. It also shifts focus from familybased enrollment—which often created actuarial imbalances—to individual enrollment, ensuring fairness and sustainability. “This initiative is different because it aligns strictly with the law,” Ewenla emphasised.

“The benefits are clearly defined, the tariffs are known, and the quality of care is guaranteed.” For enrollees, the impact could be transformative. Access to healthcare services across primary, secondary, and tertiary levels becomes streamlined. Healthcare providers already understand the operational processes, including pre-authorisation protocols and standardised tariffs, reducing delays and conflicts. More importantly, individuals and families gain financial protection against unexpected medical expenses. Public health experts at the briefing highlighted how broader enrollment under GIFSHIP could improve national health outcomes. By expanding coverage to the informal sector—arguably the largest and most underserved segment of the population—the initiative addresses a critical blind spot. Artisans, traders, and small business owners, who previously operated outside formal health systems, now have a structured pathway to care. Ewenla framed the initiative as a national imperative.

“We must move from treating illness to creating health,” he said. “A healthy nation is indeed a wealthy nation.” Yet, the path forward is not without challenges. Awareness remains low, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises. Economic constraints may also affect willingness to enroll, especially in a climate where many households are balancing competing financial priorities. Trust in the system, shaped by past inconsistencies, will need to be rebuilt. Ultimate Health HMO, however, appears prepared.

With hundreds of thousands of public sector enrollees already under management and a growing footprint across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the organisation is positioning itself as a leader in this new phase of health insurance reform. Part of its strategy includes targeting the mass market while also offering complementary packages for top executives— ensuring inclusivity without sacrificing customisation. Notably, the company has already secured regulatory approval for its supplementary plans, reinforcing its commitment to compliance and innovation.

The call to action was clear and direct. Employers must recognise their statutory responsibilities. Individuals must take ownership of their health coverage. Associations and groups must mobilise their members. And regulators must continue enforcing standards that protect enrollees. “We must shift from assumptions to what the law says,” Ewenla concluded. “The time to act is now.” One message that lingered in the room is that GIFSHIP is more than a policy—it is a promise that healthcare in Nigeria can move beyond privilege and become a right accessible to all.