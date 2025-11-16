Ultimate Costume Street Party At Gtco Fashion Weekend

Whenever GTCO Fashion Weekend sets the date, the universe knows it time to display creativity in fashion at its best. The GTCO Fashion Weekend was the stage, the street was the runway and the Fashion forward guests were the models. Once again, young Nigerians and Africans showed that street style is where the versatility is in Fashion event.

Yes, the Fashion vendors came with their stunning pieces; yes, the runway had remarkable designers, both local and international, whose pieces made it a hard task for marketers to choose their best, but the street style was where all the drama, the light, camera, action took centre stage.

If your utmost interest is to trend, get attention or get dragged on the spotlight without prior notice, then your dress code cannot be mundane. The styles at Met Gala red carpet should be asking for your autograph once you step out to be a guest at GTCO Fashion Weekend. That is the standard thousands of guests who walk into the fashion weekend has set in its eight years of existence.

On the street style stage, which takes place outside the arena, it is a spontaneous affair. You walk in straight to the runway. This past fashion weekend, the guests brought their sassy, classy, edgy and crazy fashion sense to the fore. Some chose to dress to kill while other made it a costume flair, representing any character that can get the desired attention. Our word