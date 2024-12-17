ULFA: Confronting Today’s Challenges, Preparing For Tomorrow

Share

The Urhobo ethnic nationality is a major indigenous group in Delta State. The people inhabit the Delta Central Senatorial District as well as some parts of Delta South Senatorial District of Delta State.

They have a unique culture and speak the Urhobo language. Originally, they were predominantly farmers and fishermen, but also distinguished themselves in the palm oil trade during the colonial era.

Over time, they emerged as a very enterprising people with many of their sons and daughters making their marks in different fields of endeavour. Following the discovery of oil and gas in the Niger Delta.

Urhoboland became a business hub, hosting some of the big players in the petroleum sector.

The area also attracted other ancillary industries which turned many Urhobo men into contractors and entrepreneurs However, in the last three decades, Urhoboland had suffered a decline in economic activities as virtually all the industries located in the area have shut down due to one reason or the other.

Some of the major companies that either divested and exited the area or simply shut down were the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Delta Steel Company ((DSC), Delta Glass Company, Bendel Steel Structures, among others.

The mass exodus of these companies means loss of jobs for the teeming population especially among the young school leavers.

The situation ushered in a season of hardship and increase in crime rate. As it is often said, the idle mind is the devil’s workshop, many of the young people of productive age have taken to illegal oil bunkering, armed robbery, kidnapping,human trafficking, organ harvesting and internet fraud popularly known as Yahoo-Yahoo.

Retreat

It was a gathering of the creme la creme of the Urhobo etbnic nationality in the Federal Capital Territory and its environs. Majority of them came to the occasion dressed in their native, cultural attire.

The men came in their flowing george or lace robes tight around their waists, a shirt of the same material on top and a hat to match.

The women especially the elderly came with their wrapers around their waists, a blouse on top and a scarf covering their hair like a crown. But it was not a cultural show or carnival.

It was rather a townhall meeting to discuss several issues bothering them as a community. A glance at their faces revealed that they all had their minds fixed on their homeland.

They were concerned about recent developments at home and wanted to find a way out of the situation.

Initiative

Convener of the meeting and President, Urhobo Leadership Forum, Olorogun Peter Igho, mounted the rostrum to set the tone for the discourse.

Igho, the legendary playwright and theatre icon expressed delight that the various individuals and groups invited to the occasion made it.

As a departure from the past, Igho told his kinsmen and wonen that he had chosen a nonUrhobo as Chairman of the retreat.

Reason? He explained that for too long, the Urhobo people have been talking but only to themselves and it was time to also consult their friends and neighbours to see how they can collectively solve some common problems.

“The Urhobo Leadership Forum ( ULF) organised this retreat and invited other Urhobo groups so that we can put heads together and look at our state, Delta State and particularly the Urhobo people in the state to find out why in spite of all their contributions to national development; all the elements that they bring to bear on national development – manpower, entertainment, agriculture, oil and gas, private enterprise and even bright minds in the academia.

In spite of all that, Urhoboland iappears abandoned as there is nothing to show for all these contributions. Chairman of the occasion was no less a personality than Prof Armstrong Idachaba, a former Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission ( NBC) and a Mass Communication scholar.

Idachaba, an Igala by tribe, was introduced as a friend and an Urhobo by association. In his opening shots he delved into the origin and history of the “Urhobo people.

He confessed that long before now, he had had the notion that the Urhobo people were fraudsters because of the negative stereotype – Urhobo Wayo”.

He said that following his research he discovered that the Urhobo people were really smart businessmen but were branded Urhobo Wayo by those whom they outsmarted in the course of business through sheer wisdom and rare acumen.

Idachaba said that given the population of the Urhobo and the contributions they had made to the development of Delta State and Nigeria, they deserved better treatment and should be better positioned in the scheme of things.

District voice

The representative of the Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Ede Dafinone, who was the guest of honour at the retreat commended the Urhobo Leadership Forum, Abuja for taking the initiative to bring the people together at a roundtable.

Dafinone said there was need for the people to come together to discuss the issues bothering them and resolve common challenges. He pledged to continue to represent the district with all sense of responsibility, adding that his doors were wide open to receive Urhobo sons and daughters who are in need of help.

Lectures

A former Executive Director at the defunct Oceanic Bank International Plc, Olorogun Francis Okumagba delivered a lecture titled – Urhobo Nation: Development Opportunities in the 21st Century.

Okumagba, a business strategist lamented the current economic situation across Urhoboland and charged the people not to give up.

He recalled that in the past the Urhobo ethnic group produced a lot of prominent businessmen who built the wealth on hard work, honesty and integrity. In those days, he said, people who were rich had visible means of livelihoods.

According to him, the situation had changed over time and people now just flaunt riches without any identifiable source of their wealth.

“The people that are prominent and rich today are people that are doing nothing tangible and making money. If government can address that and our communities can give recognition to only those who have viable business then we can start having the next generation change the way they do things and that will change everything that is going wrong right now.

“The differences between a rich man and a poor man is the mindset – the way they think. The next generation can actually follow the role models that have been created because human beings actually follow people and usually, people follow people who are successful.

“Nigeria will continue to be the investment bride of the world. Everything we need to succeed is in Nigeria. What is holding Nigeria down is the mindset that is damaged.

It is damaged because people are doing things that they ought not to do. If we can change that, Nigeria will change,” Okumagba said.

A former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Delta State, Dr Peter Mrakpor (SAN) also delivered a lecture titled – The Role of Government and its Agencies in the Development of Urhobo Nation.

Thereafter, a panel discussed all the issues raised in the lectures and proffered possible solutions.

Way forward

Reviewing the activities of the day, President of the Urhobo Leadership Forum, Abuja, Olorogun Peter Igho expressed delight that the retreat was well attended and the multiplicity of issues bothering the people discussed extensively.

Igho remarked that was directed towards preparing a better foundation for the younger generation of the Urhobo ethnic nationality to ensure that they take their pride of place among other groups in Delta State and Nigeria.

“In everything we do, we have to look at the future. The unfortunate thing about what is happening in Delta State is that it is not just we the so called elders who are suffering as a result of the troubles, the fact is that the younger generation are part of the problem and again, for many of them, it is because there has not been sustained examples or role models that they can emulate. ”

I took a tour of Urhoboland and saw that all the industries that were there at the time we were growing up, none was still in operation. They were hundred per cent dead. How did we arrive there? How did we get there? What is the problem? “In fact all the companies that were operating in Urhoboland even before the creation of Delta State are all dead now.

But we can’t blame these companies because some of our people created the negative environment that made it hostile to them and that’s why they had to leave.

Solution

“So we have to, in conjunction with other groups, take a good look at ourselves, find out where we have gone wrong and begin to make the environment better and more receptive to investments and development.

Therefore, we need to woo and win back many of the companies that have left Urhoboland and Delta State in the last couple of years,” he said.

Igho observed that sometimes people criticise the Federal Government and sometimes, the State Government without bothering to find out what they have in place that we can benefit from.

“So we have gathered some of our best minds to help us look at the matter and show us some of the low hanging fruits and how we can benefit from them. “We are here to find out what are the elements inhibiting development in that area.

We didn’t want to just do it all alone. We invited other Urhobo groups in Abuja to join us in finding solution to whatever may be the problems.

At the end of the day whatever we find out will be put together and sent to our representatives at the National Assembly, the Governor of our State, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, members of the State House of Assembly and Urhobo traditional rulers.

The idea is that the ideas we arrive at here can also help them in looking at the total picture of the challenges facing the Urhobo ethnic group and how we can surmount the challenges,” Igho said.

