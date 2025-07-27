Ukwa-Ngwa APC Forum Knocks Otti, Backs Aba State Creation

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Old Aba political bloc, also known as the Ukwa La Ngwa people, have declared full support for the creation of Aba State and strongly criticized Governor Alex Otti for opposing the move.

At a stakeholders’ meeting hosted over the weekend at the residence of APC chieftain Comrade Benedict Godson in Obohia Ndoki, Ukwa East LGA, APC leaders from the nine local government areas of Aba North, Aba South, Isiala Ngwa North, Isiala Ngwa South, Osisioma Ngwa, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa East, and Ukwa West, condemned Governor Otti’s recent remarks during the 1999 Constitution review public hearing in Owerri.

Otti had argued that Nigeria did not need additional states, citing concerns over economic viability. But many from the Ukwa La Ngwa bloc perceived his stance as a veiled opposition to the creation of Aba State.

Chief Ebere Nwachukwu, a former chairman of Isiala Ngwa South LGA and coordinator of the Ukwa La Ngwa APC Forum, said he was not surprised by the governor’s comments, noting that support for Aba State creation has historically not come from the Old Bende bloc. He defended Prince Paul Ikonne, former Executive Secretary of NALDA, who recently rebuked Otti over his position.

“What Paul Ikonne is saying is the truth,” Nwachukwu stated. “We condemn the attack on him. No one can stop this movement except God. Ukwa-Ngwa APC is solidly behind Prince Ikonne, he spoke the voice of our people.”

Nwachukwu also disclosed that he once worked with Governor Otti as Director of Security (2013–2015), adding, “I know his stance toward our people.”

Chief Sylvanus Nwaji, a former Ukwa West LGA chairman, also emphasized the economic viability of the proposed Aba State. “Ukwa has oil and gas. That’s why others oppose Aba State, they benefit from our resources without developing our land,” he said.

He argued that Aba is one of Nigeria’s most economically vibrant cities, and that its resources could sustain a new state. “If they fear Abia will no longer be viable, they should look inward and prepare. Aba is ready.”

Elder Godwin Nna, former chairman of Obingwa LGA, reiterated the historical basis of the Aba State agitation. “This is our collective cause. Ukwa started it, and Ngwa joined. No one man’s opinion can stop it.”

Nna called on leaders from the Old Bende bloc to consider the possibility of renaming the remaining part of Abia as “Bende State” once Aba State is created. “It’s been done elsewhere. This doesn’t need to cause fear—it could benefit everyone,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Abia State representative in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Eruba Dimgba, who also serves as Secretary of the Forum, commended President Bola Tinubu for approving $3 billion for the reconstruction of the Eastern Railway Line. He described Tinubu as a “development-oriented leader” and praised his contributions to the South-East region.

Comrade Benedict Godson, host of the meeting and the pioneer Publicity Secretary of the Abia APC, said the Forum’s position reflects the collective will of the Ukwa La Ngwa people and cannot be ignored by any leader from the bloc.

He noted that several prominent APC figures from the region, including Chief Donatus Nwankpa, Chief Marc Wabara, Hon. Uzor Azubuike, Dr. Nyere Anyim, Sen. Nkechi Nwogu, Chief Sam Nkire, and Mr. Obinna Oriaku stand with the Forum on the matter.

Godson praised Chief Nwankpa for uniting APC stakeholders in the Aba zone and stressed that with a unified voice, “no one can take Ukwa La Ngwa for granted in Abia politics.”