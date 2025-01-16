UK’s Treasury Minister Quits

Share

U K Treasury Minister Tulip Siddiq has resigned after growing pressure over an anti-corruption investigation in Bangladesh.

She had referred herself to the prime minister’s standards adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, after questions about links to her aunt, who was ousted last year as Bangladesh’s prime minister.

Sir Laurie said he had “not identified evidence of improprieties” but it was “regrettable” that Siddiq had not been more alert to the “potential reputational risks” of the ties to her aunt.

Siddiq said continuing in her role would be “a distraction” for the government but insisted she had done nothing wrong, reports the BBC.

Before her resignation was announced, Siddiq had been named in a second investigation in Bangladesh. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has said the prime minister “dithered and delayed to protect” her.

