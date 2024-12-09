New Telegraph

December 9, 2024
December 9, 2024
Ukrainian War Dead Reaches 43,000, Zelensky Says In Rare Update

Some 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a rare admission of the extent of the nation’s casualties.

In a post on social media, the Ukrainian president said 370,000 others had been injured, though this figure included soldiers who had been hurt more than once.

He also claimed that 198,000 Russian soldiers had been killed and a further 550,000 wounded. The BBC has not been able to verify either side’s figures.

While both Kyiv and Moscow have regularly published estimates of the other side’s losses, they have been reluctant to detail their own.

The new figure marks a significant increase in Ukrainian deaths since the start of the year. The last time Zelensky gave an update on Ukraine’s casualties was in February, when he put deaths at 31,000.

