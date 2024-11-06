New Telegraph

US Election: Zelenskyy Congratulates Trump On Historic Victory

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended his warm congratulations to the President-elect, Donald Trump following his victory in the November 5 presidential election.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump defeated Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris in the crucial battleground election to become the 47th U.S. president.

In a post on his official X account on Wednesday, Zelenskyy expressed eagerness to build upon his prior discussions and partnership initiatives with Trump.

Zelenskyy recalled their September meeting, during which they discussed the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and strategies to counter Russian aggression.

Highlighting Trump’s commitment to a “Peace through strength” approach, Zelenskyy described this philosophy as essential for securing peace in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President expressed anticipation for a strong United States under Trump’s leadership, emphasising Ukraine’s reliance on continued bipartisan support.

He also noted that he looks forward to personally congratulating Trump and advancing the Ukraine-U.S. partnership further.

