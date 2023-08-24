Ukrainian President, Zelensky Reacts To Prigozhin’s Plane Crash

Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine has reacted to the CEO of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s jet accident which occurred on Wednesday, August 23.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Prigozhin, a leader of the Wagner mercenary gang died alongside seven other passengers and three crew who were on board the Embraer aircraft.

It was gathered that the plane exploded into flames as it crashed into a field 60 miles North of Moscow, in the Bologovsky district of the Tver region.

Reacting to the development, Zelensky told reporters on Thursday that his nation had “nothing to do” with Prigozhin’s passing in the jet disaster.

He said: “We have nothing to do with this situation, that’s for sure.

“I think everyone knows who this concerns.”

According to Russian state media, Prigozhin’s name was on the passenger list of the plane that crashed northwest of Moscow.

The leader of the Wagner organisation had organised the uprising in June, pulling his forces out of Ukraine, taking control of Rostov on Don in southern Russia, and threatening to march on Moscow.