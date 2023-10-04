Ukrainian Forces Prevented From Reaching Crimea By Sea

The Russian Defence Ministry on Wednesday said the Russia warplanes of the aerospace forces have stopped a Ukraine landing team, that tried to reach west Crimea’s Cape Tarhankut.

“In the early hours of October 4, the Kyiv regime’s attempts to carry out terror attacks against facilities in Russia were thwarted.

“In the northwest section of the Black Sea, planes of Russia’s Aerospace Forces prevented a Ukrainian assault force, which headed towards Cape Tarhankut using a high-speed boat and three water scooters, from infiltrating the territory of Crimea,” the ministry said as cited by state news agency TASS.

READ ALSO:

Separately, Russian air defense units detected and shot down 31 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones above the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions, according to TASS.

Governor of Russia’s Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that Russian air defense forces downed 19 drones over the borderline region.

“Between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. today, our air defense system was activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod and Korocha districts.

According to preliminary data, that was a drone attack. As many as 19 drones have been downed… The damage from fallen debris is currently being assessed,” he said.