Ukrainian City Hit By ‘Massive’ Strike Amid Peace Talks In US

Russia continued its air strikes on Ukraine overnight, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a “very constructive” phone call with Donald Trump’s negotiating team following three days of talks in Florida.

Early yesterday the mayor of Kremenchuk, a major industrial hub in central Ukraine, said the city had been repeatedly struck in a “massive” attack.

No deaths have been confirmed so far. Meanwhile, Russia said it had shot down 77 Ukrainian drones in several locations. Aerial assaults have continued even as efforts to negotiate an end to the war have intensified, including detailed UkraineUS talks in Miami aimed at drafting a peace settlement acceptable to both sides, reports the BBC.

On Saturday, Zelensky said he was “determined” to continue working with the US after speaking to Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and the US president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, at the conclusion of those negotiations. Zelensky said they had discussed how to ensure that Russia stuck to any potential deal to end the war.