Ukraine’s European Allies Say Peace Talks Must Include Kyiv

European allies have rallied behind Ukraine in a renewed surge of support, insisting that any peace talks with Russia must include Kyiv.

“The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine,” said a joint statement issued by the leaders of the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Finland and the European Commission.

Their statement came after US President Donald Trump announced he would meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday in a renewed effort to end the war, reports the BBC.

Concerned that Ukraine will not be invited to its own peace talks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that any agreements without Kyiv would amount to “dead decisions”.

Late on Saturday, a White House official said that Trump would be willing to hold a trilateral meeting with both Putin and Zelensky – but for now, it remains just the two of them, as initially requested by the Russian leader.