Ukraine’s Borders Must Not Be Changed By Force –EU Leaders

European leaders have warned against Ukrainian borders being redrawn by force – three days before Russia’s Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are due to hold a summit on Ukraine in Alaska.

In a statement, European leaders said “the people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future”. It added the principles of “territorial integrity” must be respected and “international borders must not be changed by force”.

The statement was signed by 26 of 27 leaders. Missing from the signatories was Hungary’s leader Viktor Orban, who has maintained friendly relations with Russia and has repeatedly tried to block European Union support for Ukraine, reports the BBC.

The statement underscored the nervousness felt by Europeans about Moscow’s actions in Ukraine, which many countries – particularly those bordering Russia or those in which the memory of Soviet occupation still lingers – believe could pose a direct threat in the near future.

In recent years Sweden and Finland have joined NATO, Baltic countries have reinstated conscription, and Poland has set aside billions to build a barrier alongside its border with Russia.