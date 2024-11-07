Ukraine: We Fought N’korean Troops

Share

North Korean soldiers have clashed with Ukrainian troops for the first time, Ukraine’s top officials revealed.

In an interview with South Korean broadcaster KBS, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said a “small group” of North Korean soldiers were attacked, reports the BBC.

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky, who had earlier condemned the West’s lack of response to the North Korean troops, said these “first battles with North Korea open a new chapter of instability in the world”.

Share

Please follow and like us: